Clonmel Flower Club holds first meeting of the year

Clonmel Flower Club will hold its first meeting of the year at Hotel Minella this Tuesday, February 13th.

Classes for beginners start at 7.45pm and will be given by club president Mildred Stokes.

The titles for the competitions are Beginners -"A Valentine Posy" 20 cms (artificial flowers may be used in these arrangements); Intermediate- "Hint of Spring" 60 cms and Advanced- "Daydreams" 80 cms.

New members and visitors are always welcome and can observe the demonstration to be given by Mildred Stokes.She will also talk and demonstrate on the techniques of placing a flower arrangement in a basket.

This is an opportunity to come and join the Flower Club, as another year of activities, demonstrations, lectures and garden visits begins at the first meeting of 2018. New members are always very welcome and the club looks forward to welcoming anybody interested in flowers and the art of flower arranging.

Tuition is provided at every club meeting, which is held on the second Tuesday of each month.