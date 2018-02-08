South Tipperary Art Group spring session

The new Spring Session for the Junior section of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) commences on Saturday, 24th February.

There is a waiting list in operation, as the group is currently full with 45 junior members from 9 years to Leaving Certs.

Contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for more information.

The first of STAG's 50th Anniversary Celebration Exhibitions is now running in the beautiful Craft Granary in Cahir until March 9th. There's free admission to the exhibition, which may be viewed during Granary opening hours.

Congratulations to Marjorie, whose very evocative painting of a ruined cottage sold from the Granary Exhibition; and to Anne, whose beautiful pencil drawing was sold from Befani's Restaurant, Clonmel, last week.

Photographs of members' completed artwork will be taken by Robbie Cantwell this Tuesday night in STAG, and on Wednesday morning at the STAG session in the Arts Centre, for STAG's new updated website.

All glass must be removed from the artwork when the photos are being taken.

You're also invited to like and share the new STAG Facebook Page celebrating the group's 50th anniversary.