Clonmel music festival puts focus on women composers

As part of its new mission to provide opportunities in Clonmel to access high quality arts events across a range of artforms, a series of classical music concerts by women composers will be hosted by South Tipperary Arts Centre as part of their programme of events to celebrate International Women’s Day 2018.

Supported by a music project award from the Arts Council. Finding a Voice will take place in various venues in the town, from Thursday, March 8th to Saturday, March 10th.

Curated by Róisín Maher and hosted by Clíona Maher, Manager of the South Tipperary Arts Centre, Finding a Voice will showcase music by women composers through the ages.

The series will be bookended by performances from Voice, a vocal trio from the UK, and an exhilarating final concert double-headed by cellist Kate Ellis and pianist Isabelle O’Connell.

Other featured artists include the RTÉ ConTempo Quartet, Ensemble Dagda, Marie Lemaire and Cappella Lyrica with Mary Hegarty.

There will also be a panel discussion on women in the arts chaired by Catherine Marshall with poet Grace Wells, visual artist Aideen Barry and composer, Marian Ingoldsby.

Róisín Maher describes Finding a Voice as a passion project and one that is close to her heart.

“I find it strange that, even now, in 2018, it feels quite radical to programme a concert series featuring music entirely by woman composers” she says.

The concerts will take audiences on a musical journey from Hildegard of Bingen in the middle ages, through the wonderful women composers of the Baroque and Romantic eras, to the many talented women composers working today, both Irish and international.

Further information on southtippartscentre.ie