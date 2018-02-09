Tipperary school choir to sing at Peace Proms concert

St. Michael’s Girls’ N.S. in Tipperary town are busy in rehearsals for their upcoming performance with the Cross Border Orchestra on March 3, as part of the Peace Proms concert in Kilkenny.

“This is a great opportunity for the children in our choir to gain experience singing with a professional orchestra in a large venue,” explained Principal Ms. Mooney. “All the girls are excited about the upcoming event and are working hard in rehearsals.”

The Cross Border Orchestra (CBOI) was established in 1995 as a peace initiative and is composed of over 100 exceptionally talented young musicians from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In addition, the CBOI runs a choral education programme called Peace Proms where over 30,000 Primary School children from all over the country participate annually.

Children from every social, economic, cultural, religious and political background on our Island are involved – from isolated rural communities across to inner city areas in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick etc. The Peace Proms aims to enrich their lives through exceptional musical experiences and by giving them the opportunity to participate in large-scale performances with a full symphony orchestra. It also makes the arts more accessible to schools, families and communities throughout Ireland.

Originally funded through EU Peace Funds, the CBOI is now a registered charity and self-supporting.

They depend on the generosity of IMRO, (Irish Music Rights Organisation) and that of all our volunteers, supporters and sponsors to enable them to bring the joy on music and peace to children, families, schools and communities throughout Ireland and internationally.

St. Michael’s Girls N.S. has a long tradition of music and choral singing and performing in many local community events including: concerts, nursing homes, mass and church services. “Every year, we sing in St. Michael’s Church “as gaeilge” for St. Patrick’s Day and just recently they sang with the County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra (CTRYO).

Singing is encouraged from an early age at the school and every girl is eager to join the senior choir. St. Michael’s School has an all-inclusive approach to participation in choir, which leads to immense school pride and huge enjoyment for everyone.