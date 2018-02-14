Free 'Love Your Pet Day' events in Clonmel

Clonmel’s Maxi Zoo is giving local pet owners the perfect excuse to celebrate the important role that their pet plays in their life this February by hosting a series of free in-store events for pet parents and pets to enjoy together.

The store’s ‘Love Your Pet Days’, which take place over five days from Friday, 16th February to Tuesday, 20th February presenting pet parents and children of all ages with opportunities each day to make pet cookies which are certain to be a big hit all round.

The store’s pet experts will also be on hand each day to meet pet owners and their pets, to share their expertise on what pet parents can do to establish relationships based on trust and to discuss how play time together can have a positive effect on strengthening their relationship with their pet. Pet owners can learn how to use various games, species appropriate care and feeding to improve their relationship with their pet.

Pet parents who are interested in learning more about pet nutrition are also invited to make note of two Real Nature Demo Days taking place at the store on Sunday, 11th & 18th of February and on Saturday, 24th February.

“Nutrition has a vital role to play in ensuring that your pet enjoys a long, happy and healthy life. It is about much more than buying a bag of pet food. It is about understanding and tailoring your pet’s food to their age, size, level of activity, any intolerance they may have and the time of year,” said Darren Spoonley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Maxi Zoo Ireland.

“Pet parents can learn about the importance of feeding their pet a natural diet and how the Real Nature product range, which is exclusive to Maxi Zoo, uses the finest natural ingredients and vitamins which are free from artificial preservatives, colourants and flavours to provide pets with a diet that is as natural as possible,” he added.

Pet owners can choose from three wet and dry variations of the brand which is ideal for dogs, cats and small animals. Visitors to the Demo Days can also avail of exclusive offers.

Maxi Zoo has also launched an online competition to support local pet charities. Visitors to its Facebook page can vote for one of a number of listed charities whom they think should receive a €200 voucher. Voting is open up to 13th February with the pet charities who finish second and third in the online poll receiving €100 and €50 respectively.

For details and to cast your vote visit: https://www.facebook.com/MAXIZOOIRELAND