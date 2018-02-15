Valentines Bingo - date is changed!

Due to weather conditions the Monster Valentines Bingo fixed for last Sunday had to be cancelled but has been refixed for this Sunday, February 18, at 3.30pm in Cappawhite.

Great prizes, double houses on all games. Chance to win €1,000 on Spin the Wheel. Lots of other prizes. Come along and play, all welcome.

This event supports the running of the Resource Centre and the Day Care Centre. Bingo continues every Friday at 8.30pm.