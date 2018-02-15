Lip Sync fun in Ballingarry!

Lip Sync is taking place on Easter Sunday in The Dome, Thurles, at the end of March.

All funds raised go to Ballingarry Community Centre, Presentation Ballingarry Secondary School and Ballingarry Parish Field. Funds will be used to develop and enhance facilities.

Acts will be fundraising in the coming weeks and looking for sponsorship and your support.

This is a great opportunity to bring our community together and you will get to see amazing moves on the night!

Everyone in the parish will benefit from this Fundraiser either directly or indirectly.