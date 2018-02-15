Cahir panto 'Robinson Crusoe' runs from Thursday to Sunday

The much anticipated Cahir pantomime ‘Robison Crusoe’ is finally here and will take place from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th February.

Shows will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights with Matinees on the Saturday and Sunday too.

The cast, production team, Cahir Youth Choir and musicians Gary, Paul and Pat under the expert guidance of pantomime Maestro John Hally have practiced hard for months. If dress rehearsals last weekend are anything to go by, audiences are in for a fast paced, funny, family show.

This Pantomime is full of catchy songs, silly gags and hilarious one-liners and the cast will entertain you thoroughly throughout the performance.

So get your tickets to avoid any disappointment as last year the panto sold out very quickly and this is a show not to be missed.

To meet demand there are 6 shows this year, with an extra show on Sunday the 18th of February. Also, it has been announced that proceeds from the Thursday night show will be going to Cahir Day Care Centre, a lovely gesture.

Tickets for the Pantomime ‘Robinson Crusoe’ are on sale in the Heritage in Cahir.

Pictured above are the Pantomime Chorus girls. Back, Emily Doyle, Ava Fogarty, Sienna O’Dwyer, McKayla O’Dwyer, Niamh O’Brien, Kinvara Green. Front, Katie O’Dwyer, Sarah Grace Ginty, Emily McCormack and Niamh Grogan

And good luck to everyone involved in the Cahir Pantomime Production ‘Robinson Crusoe’.