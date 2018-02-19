Aherlow House Hotel invites you to a wonderful wedding fair!

Aherlow House Hotel are delighted to announce our upcoming Wedding Fair taking place on Saturday, 24th February 2018 from 1pm-5pm

Highlights on the Day:

Meet our Dedicated Wedding Team

Champagne & Light Refreshments on Arrival

Take time to visit our Newly Refurbished Diarmuid & Grainne Ballroom Suite

Expert Advice from our Exhibitors

Special Offer for Bookings Made on the Day!

Feel your heart race as you journey towards Aherlow House Hotel. As you look around enjoy the rolling hills of lush green countryside all around you.

This is almost certainly the feeling your guests will enjoy as they journey to your spectacular Wedding at Aherlow House Hotel right in the heart of the Glen of Aherlow. Newly renovated, the hotel offers character and warmth with the wedgewood effect on the furnishings to the medieval detail on the doors. With two banqueting suites to choose from Aherlow can accommodate for both large and small intimate weddings.The Diarmuid and Grainne Banqueting Suite bestows large windows which bring the outdoor beauty indoors, classic décor and can cater up to 240 guests.

Just under an hour’s drive from Limerick City and only 3km from Tipperary Town. A hidden gem which cannot be captured to its full potential until you visit it yourself! You will be enchanted from the moment you arrive until you have to leave!

Our Wedding Packages: Ash, Hazel, Birch, Holly & Oak start from €35 per person, tailored packages to suit you!

For more information please contact Aherlow House Hotel -

Telephone: (062) 56153

Email Eve our Weddings & Events Manager on: events@aherlowhouse.ie .

A warm welcome awaits you!