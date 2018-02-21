Emly's 'Maiden Aunt' takes to the stage!

Photographed above at rehearsals for their upcoming production of 'The Maiden Aunt' are members of the Emly Variety Players.

The hardworking and talented cast have been rehearsing diligently for the past couple of months and will take to the stage from Thursday, March 1, to Sunday, March 4, at 8pm in Emly Parish Hall. Admission is €10 for adults and €5 for children - with concessions.

Sean McManus is producing this comedy three-act play called 'The Maiden Aunt'. This play, written by the famous Irish playwright Jimmy Keary - centres around Gertie O’Grady, a retired teacher and spinster who comes to stay with her niece, Mary Murphy, after a spell in hospital. Mary tries to persuade her Aunt Gertie to make a will.



When Gertie apparently ‘dies’, Mary’s husband, Dan comes up with an elaborate plan to get their hands on her money. Needless to say Dan’s plan falls apart at the seams!

Pictured above are... Back: Bríd Condon, Nora Hartigan, Paudie Heffernan, Jonas Callanan. Front: Mary Condon, Patsy Hennessy.