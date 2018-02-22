Fethard holiday homes a boost to town's accommodation

Best of luck to the recently opened Cozie Corner Holiday Home in Fethard, which is situated at the crossroads across from the ballroom on Kerry Street corner, and is owned by Willie and Theresa O'Donnell, who also run the very popular Cozie B&B.

The new premises, formerly Ward’s shop, has one section of the building occupied as a residence, and the remainder is now available as guest accommodation, and is entirely self-contained.

The premises is primarily being let as a holiday home, and it is hoped that it will become useful in particular to families coming home to Fethard and surrounds to visit with their extended family and friends.

At other times it will be used as an extension of the Cozie B&B when extra accommodation is required for over-night guests or on special occasions. Contact Theresa on 052 6132276.