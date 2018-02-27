Walkers are getting in shape for the Knockmealdown Crossing

The 11th annual Knockmealdown Crossing, organised by the Peaks Mountaineering Club, will be held on Saturday, April 7th.

All levels of fitness are catered for on three walks. Walkers will gather at the community hall in Newcastle village for registration before being transported to the starting points.

The Challenge walk is self-navigated, requiring a high level of fitness and skill, and is 29 kilometres long. Registration takes place from 7-7.45am and the bus leaves at 9am.

The A walk is a led walk for fit hillwalkers, and is 20 kilometres long. Registration is from 8 to 8.45am and the bus leaves at 9am.

The B walk, a led walk on trails, requires a reasonable level of fitness, and is 15 kilometres in length. Registration is from 10.30-11.15am and the bus leaves at 11.30am.

The €25 entry fee includes a hearty meal served at the end of the walks, and all profits will be donated to charity.

More information is available on www.peaksmcclonmel.ie where people may also register online.