Fr Sheehy's 'Healthy Club' initiative

The latest initiative from Fr. Sheehys Healthy Club is a Wellness Day, on May 5, from 10am to 2pm, with expert advice from the whole community.

The headline act on the day is Dermot Gannon of the Old Convent who will be demonstrating his cookery skills and super food prep tips. There is something for everyone with walks, dieticians, exercise tips, games for the children and healthy food choices for everyone.

There are also tickets on sale which will include dinner for four in the soon to be open refurbished Old Convent Restaurant. This is a day not to be missed.