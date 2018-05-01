Cashel Camogie Club Monster Car Wash

Cashel Camogie Club will be running a fundraiser on Saturday, May 12 - A monster car wash in the GAA grounds at Cashel King Cormacs.

With the club going well we would hope to get plenty of local support for this important event. Our Intermediate team are progressing well and with three games played they have enjoyed good wins over Moneygall and Kilruane while just going down to a strong Thurles Sarsfields team.

Our Minors are training away but have yet to play a competitive match. At U.16 level a very young side have done well so far. Two opening round defeats to Fethard and Clonoulty were followed by brilliant wins over Cahir and Brian Borus.

At U14 level the girls are flying it, qualifying for the All Ireland Feile in Connacht commencing June 8, while our U12s have won two from three games played. All our young rising stars from U10s down to U6s are busy training every Wednesday from 6.30pm.

Along with that we have several players busy preparing with Tipperary teams at different age groups so its all go at the minute in Cashel Camogie Club. We appeal for your support on May 12th whether it's a car or a van come along and support!