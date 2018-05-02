Darkness into Light Cashel - help to register

Cashel Darkness Into Light participants can get help to register this week.



As registration for Darkness Into Light is online only this year there will be volunteers at Cashel Credit Union this Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5, also Thursday, May 10, and Friday, May 11, during business hours, to assist with online registration.You will need an email address and a credit/ debit card.



T-shirts will not be available for collection at the Credit Union as this year they are being sent by head office directly to each person's address when they register.



Darkness Into light will hold it's fifth Cashel walk on May 12 at 4.15am.