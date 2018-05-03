Bank holiday fun in Tipperary at The Apple Farm

Tipperary's favourite Apple Farm is open this bank holiday for a special event.

Con Traas, of The Apple Farm, will be inviting the public to visit his Bord Bia Quality Assured apple farm this Bank Holiday Monday, May 7, to enjoy a guided walk among the pink and white apple blossoms of the orchard. And the weather promises to be sunny!

Guided tours start at 11am and 2.30pm. This initiative is designed to encourage the public to include Irish apples as part of their 7-a-day intake of fruit and vegetables.

Entry is by donation to the Tomás Kelly fund and guests will enjoy a fresh apple juice after their tour.