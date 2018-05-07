Tipperary record breaking attempt at 'Silage Extravaganza'

A 'silage extravanganza' will be hosted by Coolmoyne & Moyglass Vintage Club on Sunday, July 29 - proceeds in aid of South Tipp Hospice.

In Moyglass, Fethard. Events: Vintage & Classic Silage Cutting; Vintage Shows, Trade Stands, Family Day; Record Attempts - the most tractors on one site; the most vintage harvesters on one site, the most MF65 tractors on one site.

The Irish County Tractor Club will be supporting the event and the County Seahorse will be making it’s first Irish appearance.

Live music by TR Dallas plus local artists. Kids and family entertainment, dog show, bouncy castles plus much more.

Trade stands available contact: Kieran 0878327645/ Seamus 0862547162/ Pat 0868535759