Tipperary links to Ireland's Eurovision song!

A Tipperary family will be glued to the television when Ireland takes to the stage in the Eurovision Song Contest semi final tonight (Tuesday)!

There's excitement in Cahir where cousins of the song's writer live - including The Nationalist's own Cahir Correspondent Maria Taylor!

Singer-songwriter Ryan O’Shaughnessy will be 'out front' to perform Ireland's entry 'Together' - but look behind him to see Mark Caplice who is not only a backing singer but also helped to write the song!

Mark now lives in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. His dad is Pat Caplice, who's grandfather hailed from Cahir. The Caplice cousins have always been close and spent summers together.

Mark co-wrote the song with Ryan and Laura Elizabeth Hughes after he met them at a songwriting camp.

Ireland doesn't have a great record in recent Eurovisions, but it's hoped that could change tonight! Ryan and Mark are set to perform as act 18 of the 19 in the first semi final.

The show will be televised on RTE 2 from 8pm with Ireland expected to perform around 9.15pm.