Tipperary Voices - Singers needed for Papal Mass

Tipperary singers! Your voices are needed!

If you would like to be involved in a 5,000 strong massed choir at the Papal Mass on Sunday, 26th August, in Pheonix Park, you can be part of a 74 strong contingent from our diocese.

Also, there will be an opportunity to sing in the RDS on Friday, 24th August as part of a 1,000 strong Munster Choir.

If you wish to be involved you should please email annhassett@live.ie (Cashel & Emly Diocesan Choir) before 10th May stating availability for one or both dates above.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to be involved come to a gathering beside Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles, this Thursday, May 10, at 8pm.