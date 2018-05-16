Big Life Fix - could a team of inventors improve your life?

Are you facing a challenge that could be vastly improved by a bespoke invention from a team of designers and engineers?

Kite Entertainment is harnessing the power of creative science and technology for a groundbreaking new RTE 1 series.

They want to hear from people in Tipperary who are facing challenges as a result of a disability or chronic illness whose lives could potentially be changed forever with a tailor-made invention made by a brilliant team of engineers, scientists and designers.

Maybe there's a task or hobby proving a challenge because the equipment doesn't fit your needs, or an ambition that could be achieved with some innovative thinking and tinkering by a talented team of experts?

If this is you, or you know someone who could benefit from a life-changing invention, please get in touch with the Big Life Fix team to find out more.

Email: biglifefix@kiteentertainment.com or ring 01-5611692.

Kite Entertainment is the TV production company behind popular shows such as Googlebox Ireland, Ireland's Fittest Family and Ireland's Got Talent.

Big Life Fix for RTE is part funded by Science Foundation Ireland. A similar show has already been a success on BBC version, click here to see a short clip: Designers help a young woman with Parkinsons Disease write again.