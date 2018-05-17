Tipperary Rock Marshals rally to Help Harry

A little boy with a rare genetic disorder needs the help of people in Tipperary.

Harry O'Brien lives in Sallins, Kildare, and his dad is Denis who is from Tipp town.

Born with a rare genetic disorder Genitopateller (he is the only person with it in Ireland) two year-old Harry and his family need a bit of extra help to go about their family life.

Fundraising is currently taking place to help Harry and his family purchase a mobility vehicle to make their lives a little bit easier.

Harry is visually impaired, non-verbal and is unable to sit, crawl, stand or walk. Despite this Harry's bubbly personality shines for miles and he is so lovable with a heart of gold.

Recently the boys of The Abbey School in Tipperary Town got together and held a non-uniform day to raise funds. The Abbey Student Council and Principal John Kiely pictured here with a cheque for €460 raised for Helping Harry.

Rock Marshals Motorcycle Club are now helping out and are calling on the people of Cashel to support the fundraising.

The Rock Marshals Motor Cycle Club in Cashel who give up their spare time doing so many charity fundraisers through out the year decided to organise a Helping Harry fundraiser to help out this young family and raise much needed funds towards the purchase of a mobility vehicle.

They will hold a charity bike run on Sunday, June 17, from Cashel to Sallins. Registration on the day from 10am to 11am. Then the bike run will start off from The Plaza, Main Street, Cashel, and finish at the SuperValu car park in Sallins, Naas.

Donations will be accepted on the day.

Click here to go to the Go Fund Me Page set up where you can contribute to Helping Harry, you can also contribute to AIB bank account A/C No.25412067 SORT 93-53-28



Thanks to everyone for your support