Have a cuppa in Burncourt and support Mental Health Ireland

Mental Health Ireland will hold a Coffee Morning in

Burncourt Community Hall, this Sunday, May 20, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The Coffee Morning in aid of Mental Health Ireland will be hosted by Orna Quirke and friends.



Entry to the coffee morning will be €5 with all proceeds going to Mental health Ireland.

All refreshments included in the €5 entry fee.

There will be a small bake sale available to purchase some cakes. A raffle will also be held on the day. Children go free.