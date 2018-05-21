Tipperary food and drink companies among the cream of Ireland's food crop at Bord Bia's Bloom

The tastiest of Tipperary food and drink will be showcased at Bord Bia's Bloom in the Phoenix Park, later this month.

A Food Village brimming with first-class Irish-produced food and drinks; live cooking demonstrations by the Ireland's top TV chefs and cookbook authors including Neven Maguire, Catherine Fulvio and Rory O'Connell; a miniature town constructed from wheatgrass, barley, cress and microgreens; Ireland's top seafood chefs wash up on Bloom's first ever boat; plus oodles of fascinating food talks are among the enticing food highlights at Bord Bia's Bloom which returns to the Phoenix Park Dublin from 31st May – 4th June 2018.

The five-day event showcases the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry and this year will include The Apple Farm of Tipperary, Cahir; Tipperary Boutique Distillery, Cahir, Cooleeney Cheese, Thurles; Crossogue Preserves, Thurles; and Nut Shed, Nenagh.

Food Markets & Stalls

The Food Village will host more than 100 producers allowing visitors to admire, sample and take home premium Irish-produced food and drinks from an abundance of stalls — and meet the people who make them. The Food Market will showcase nearly 70 innovative smaller scale Irish producers of farmhouse cheeses, preserves, baked goods, confectionary, juices and so much more, including a number of new, leading-edge brands; the Love Irish Food pavilion will feature up to 15 stalls belonging to members of this campaign organisation; the Fresh Food Market, dedicated to Bord Bia Quality Assured meat, poultry and fish as well as fruit and vegetables, will be tended by nearly 20 producers selling and providing information to the public.

In addition to welcoming 25 exhibitors, 6 of whom will launch their range at Bloom for the first time, The Bloom Inn will showcase a range of Irish farmhouse cheeses hosted by CÁIS (the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheese Makers); while a Country Crest Farm Shop will allow visitors to sample and take home top-quality Irish produce.

Quality Kitchen Stage

An action-packed line-up of big-name live cookery will take place at the Quality Kitchen Stage, with 25 demonstrations scheduled to take place over the five days of new recipes featuring Bord Bia Quality Assured products.

The star performer is tireless Irish food champion Neven Maguire who will be delivering a one-hour live cooking demonstration on each of the five days, alternating with other well-known Irish cookery names including Rory O'Connell, Catherine Fulvio, Paul Flynn, Roz Purcell, JP McMahon and Oliver Dunne. New to the Quality Kitchen Stage this year will be familiar TV chefs Gary O'Hanlon and Adrian Martin, with Ear To The Ground presenter Helen Carroll on hand to interview the chefs.

Food Talks & Demonstrations

Continuing the strong focus on food education, other highlights designed to be as engaging and entertaining as they are informative will include the Food Dudes' Healthy Eating Hub for children, which will feature singing, scavenging, science and an interactive educational family trail.

An eye-catching multicoloured 'Get Your 7 A Day Under the Rainbow at Bloom' feature will educate visitors about how to achieve the newly recommended daily target of seven portions of fruit and vegetables that feature every colour of the rainbow, with a daily programme of talks and demonstrations on healthy cooking.

In the GIY Zone, nutritionists, health experts, journalists and chefs will be appearing on the Food Matters Stage for workshops, discussions and debates . GIY (Grow It Yourself) will also highlight growing initiatives around the country including The Big Grow primary schools campaign on the Innocent stage, the GROW 2 CEO food entrepreneurship competition for secondary school students on the Cully & Sully Stage and the Energia Stage will reveal the results of the Get Ireland Growing nationwide community food project.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the gate. Ticket prices vary from €16 - €25 and children under 16 go free.

For more information visit www.bloominthepark.ie or follow Bloom on Facebook and Twitter @bloominthepark. Returning sponsors for this year’s event include FBD Insurance, Irish Independent and the Office of Public Works.