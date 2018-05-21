Tipperary food and drink companies among the cream of Ireland's food crop at Bord Bia's Bloom

Tipperary's Roz Purcell will be showcasing quick and healthy foods at Bloom

 The tastiest of Tipperary food and drink will be showcased at Bord Bia's Bloom in the Phoenix Park, later this  month.

A  Food  Village  brimming  with  first-class  Irish-produced  food  and  drinks;  live  cooking  demonstrations  by  the  Ireland's  top  TV  chefs  and  cookbook  authors  including  Neven  Maguire,  Catherine  Fulvio  and  Rory  O'Connell;  a  miniature  town  constructed  from  wheatgrass,  barley,  cress  and  microgreens;  Ireland's  top  seafood  chefs  wash  up  on  Bloom's  first  ever  boat;  plus  oodles  of  fascinating  food  talks  are  among  the  enticing  food  highlights  at  Bord  Bia's  Bloom  which  returns  to  the  Phoenix  Park  Dublin  from  31st  May  –  4th  June  2018. 

The  five-day  event  showcases  the  best  of  Ireland’s  horticulture  and  food  industry  and  this  year  will  include The  Apple  Farm  of  Tipperary,  Cahir; Tipperary  Boutique  Distillery,  Cahir, Cooleeney  Cheese,  Thurles;  Crossogue  Preserves,  Thurles;  and Nut  Shed,  Nenagh.

Food  Markets  &  Stalls
The  Food  Village  will  host  more  than  100  producers  allowing  visitors  to  admire,  sample  and  take  home  premium  Irish-produced  food  and  drinks  from  an  abundance  of  stalls  —  and  meet  the  people  who  make  them.  The  Food  Market  will  showcase  nearly  70  innovative  smaller  scale  Irish  producers  of  farmhouse  cheeses,  preserves,  baked  goods,  confectionary,  juices  and  so  much  more,  including  a  number  of  new,  leading-edge  brands;  the  Love  Irish  Food  pavilion  will  feature  up  to  15  stalls  belonging  to  members  of  this  campaign  organisation;  the  Fresh  Food  Market,  dedicated  to  Bord  Bia  Quality  Assured  meat,  poultry  and  fish  as  well  as  fruit  and  vegetables,  will  be  tended  by  nearly  20  producers  selling  and  providing  information  to  the  public.    

In  addition  to  welcoming  25  exhibitors,  6  of  whom  will  launch  their  range  at  Bloom  for  the  first  time,  The  Bloom  Inn  will  showcase  a  range  of  Irish  farmhouse  cheeses  hosted  by  CÁIS  (the  Association  of  Irish  Farmhouse  Cheese  Makers);  while  a  Country  Crest  Farm  Shop  will  allow  visitors  to  sample  and  take  home  top-quality  Irish  produce.    

Quality  Kitchen  Stage
An  action-packed  line-up  of  big-name  live  cookery  will  take  place  at  the  Quality  Kitchen  Stage,    with  25  demonstrations  scheduled  to  take  place  over  the  five  days  of  new  recipes  featuring  Bord  Bia  Quality  Assured  products. 

The  star  performer  is  tireless  Irish  food  champion  Neven  Maguire  who  will  be  delivering  a  one-hour  live  cooking  demonstration  on  each  of  the  five  days,  alternating  with  other  well-known  Irish  cookery  names  including  Rory  O'Connell,  Catherine  Fulvio,  Paul  Flynn,  Roz  Purcell,  JP  McMahon  and  Oliver  Dunne.  New  to  the  Quality  Kitchen  Stage  this  year  will  be  familiar  TV  chefs  Gary  O'Hanlon  and  Adrian  Martin,  with  Ear  To  The  Ground  presenter  Helen  Carroll  on  hand  to  interview  the  chefs.      

  

Food  Talks  &  Demonstrations
Continuing  the  strong  focus  on  food  education,  other  highlights  designed  to  be  as  engaging  and  entertaining  as  they  are  informative  will  include  the  Food  Dudes'  Healthy  Eating  Hub  for  children,  which  will  feature  singing,  scavenging,  science  and  an  interactive  educational  family  trail. 

An  eye-catching  multicoloured  'Get  Your  7  A  Day  Under  the  Rainbow  at  Bloom'  feature  will  educate  visitors  about  how  to  achieve  the  newly  recommended  daily  target  of  seven  portions  of  fruit  and  vegetables  that  feature  every  colour  of  the  rainbow,  with  a  daily  programme  of  talks  and  demonstrations  on  healthy  cooking. 

In  the  GIY  Zone,  nutritionists,  health  experts,  journalists  and  chefs  will  be  appearing  on  the  Food  Matters  Stage  for  workshops,  discussions  and  debates  .  GIY  (Grow  It  Yourself)  will  also  highlight  growing  initiatives  around  the  country  including  The  Big  Grow  primary  schools  campaign  on  the  Innocent  stage,  the  GROW  2  CEO  food  entrepreneurship  competition  for  secondary  school  students  on  the  Cully  &  Sully  Stage  and  the  Energia  Stage  will  reveal  the  results  of  the  Get  Ireland  Growing  nationwide  community  food  project.   

Tickets
Tickets  are  on  sale  now  on  Ticketmaster  and  can  also  be  purchased  on  the  gate.  Ticket  prices  vary  from  €16  -  €25  and  children  under  16  go  free.  

For  more  information  visit  www.bloominthepark.ie  or  follow  Bloom  on  Facebook  and  Twitter  @bloominthepark.  Returning  sponsors  for  this  year’s  event  include  FBD  Insurance,  Irish  Independent  and  the  Office  of  Public  Works.  