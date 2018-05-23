Golden Jubilee celebration in Lattin

To celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Very Rev Fr John Egan PP, and also his 25 years in this parish, Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin on Friday, June 8, at 7pm.

Later that evening, a function will take place in Ballyglass House during which a presentation will be made to Father John.

Tickets for this function, costing €10, are available from: Mike Byrnes 087-7867874, Timmy O’Donoghue 081-1702005, Josephine Hourigan 087-6375388, Catherine Heffernan 087-9829734, Alex Long 085-1549773 and Ger Riordan 086-2295671.



