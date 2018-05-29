Lip Sync Battles Return to Cashel!

Cashel Rugby Club and its neighbours in St John the Baptist National Schools will come together on stage this Sunday night for a Lip-Sync Battle extravaganza in Halla na Féile, Cashel.

Fourteen eclectic groups from the rugby and school communities are busy in rehearsals this week and can’t wait to perform to some iconic hits from musical history this Sunday, June 3.

So many people have kindly given up their time to ensure the night is a success for both the schools and the club, and the community is asked to come out in big numbers for what is sure to be an entertaining and zany night’s entertainment!

Tickets will be available in school until Friday, from participants and on the door on the night at a cost of €20.

All proceeds from the Lip Sync Battle event will go towards providing enhanced facilities for the children attending the club and the schools.

So come along and vote for your favourite act of the night and crown the Lip Sync Battle Cashel Champion for 2018!

Watch social media as the acts are unveiled during the week leading up to the big event.

Doors open at 7pm on the night of the big event and the show begins at 8pm.