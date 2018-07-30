Promoting the Rock of Cashel to tourists from the Middle East

Three leading Arabic travel writers are visiting Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The journalists represent two lifestyle magazines and a daily newspaper – with a combined audience of more than 728,000 readers, or potential Arabic holidaymakers for Ireland.

Their action-packed itinerary includes time to explore Cashel and a guided tour of the Rock of Cashel.

According to Tourism Ireland, we welcomed around 71,000 visitors from the Middle East to Ireland in 2017. The organisation is rolling out an extensive programme of promotions in 2018, to continue to grow that number.

Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia & Middle East, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these travel writers to visit Cashel and Ireland. They’ve been really impressed by the places they visited and in particular by our wonderful scenery and the friendliness of the people they met.

Fact-finding visits like this an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping us to spread the good news about holidays in Ireland through the media in the Middle East.

“While Tourism Ireland is working hard to promote the island of Ireland in traditional markets like Great Britain and the US, we also realise the importance of expanding our focus to the longer-term opportunities presented by emerging markets like the Middle East.

In our promotions, we are highlighting the removal of Ireland’s visa requirement for UAE citizens, announced earlier this year. Our activity also includes extensive publicity and social media promotions, email marketing and co-operation with the travel trade. And, this autumn, we will undertake a sales mission, with Irish tourism partners, to the UAE.”

Tourism Ireland undertakes a busy publicity programme around the world each year to raise the profile of the island of Ireland – and visits by international media are a key element of that programme. In 2017, media visits to Ireland helped generate articles and broadcasts around the globe worth about €330 million in equivalent advertising value.