Cahir pub to bare all in Full Monty fundraiser for charity

Who will you see bare all at a Full Monty show in Cahir this weekend?

Make your way to the Hill Inn on Sunday night to find out.

The worthy cause for proceeds is MS Ireland.

So come along and see local legends who bare all in a bid to raise funds for the worthy cause of MS Ireland.

There will be a raffle and lots of spot prizes as well as refreshments on the night.

Great fun is guaranteed and support is much appreciated.

It starts at 7pm. Call 086 2718729 for more details.