Clonmel greyhound track fundraiser for St. Mary's Hurling and Camogie club

St. Mary's Hurling and Camogie Club Clonmel is running its annual fundraiser at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium on Friday August 24th to help raise much-needed funds which will be used to finance the day-to-day running of the club, as well as promoting the game and the development of hurling throughout Clonmel and its surroundings.

As a voluntary organisation the club depends on the generosity of its supporters, friends and other hurling enthusiasts to help make ends meet.

The club is now facilitating the game of hurling for over 400 juvenile and adult players and its objective is to continue to strive to provide the best coaching and the best facilities, while at the same time promoting the enjoyment and appreciation of the game in a safe, yet competitive environment.

It's hoped that the fund-raiser on August 24th will be well supported by people across the community.