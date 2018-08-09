Mid Tipperary Walkers have four Friday walks left this summer

On Friday 3rd August the Friday evening walk headed to Durrow.

In ideal walking conditions the group of 37 enjoyed glorious sunshine as they chatted traveling along the forest tracks and trails.

The group viewed some very creative scarecrows around Durrow. After a lovely walk 29 of the group went to Dec's Bar for refreshments. Thanks everyone for coming out and making it an enjoyable evening.

We have only 4 walks left this summer, so come out and join us.

Next Friday August 10th 2018 we are heading to Kilcommon to complete the Pilgrim Path. Meeting Slievenamon road carpark 620pm leaving 630pm sharp or Kilcommon Church 7pm.

The Friday Evening Walks are low level walks, from May to September of 2 – 3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along.

We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up.

All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers.

The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich.

We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.

Walks are organised by Carmel Needham, Tina Bourke and Brid Ryan Bourke.

If anybody is planning a walk during the summer and would be willing to invite club members, please let Dan know and he can circulate details.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call

Dan Condren at 087 2273082 for any query re walks.