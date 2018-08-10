Tipperary Excel Theatre host show not to be missed 'Children of Eden'

The Excel Youth Theatre cast are busy in rehearsals for their upcoming production The Children of Eden opening at the Excel Arts centre, Tipperary town from August 15th to August 18th.

From musical theatre greats, Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business.

Inspired by the book of Genesis, Children of Eden tells the story of creation all the way through the flood. This epic and inspiring musical "celebrates the difficulty of choice, the importance of passion, the value of questioning, and the pain in allowing those you love to take risks and face the consequences."

With incredibly powerful music and a wonderfully talented cast, audiences are sure to fall in love with this well-beloved musical. This is a production not to be missed - Tickets on Sale now call on 062-80520