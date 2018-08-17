Clonmel World Music welcome top US honky tonk band to Raheen House

Clonmel World Music is back after it’s summer break, and is delighted to welcome a fantastic band, Amanda Platt and The Honeycutters, from North Carolina, USA to Raheen House Hotel on Thursday, 23rd August.

They are in Ireland to headline The Dunmore East Music Festival and Clonmel is one of only two Irish shows outside of the Festival. They then embark on an extensive European tour, taking in the UK, Spain, Belgium and Holland

Their music has been described as Appalachian honky tonk, and being based out of hip and happening Asheville, North Carolina, that’s about as close as it can get to presenting them a handy style tag.

Doors for the gig will open at 8pm. There will be no support act, and the band will start at 9pm prompt. Tickets are available now ; online on www.clonmelworldmusic.com ; in South Tipperary Arts Centre Clonmel, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.