Wonderful community spirit at annual Rosegreen field day

The annual Field Day in Rosegreen was a great success thanks to new location with off road free car parking and a compact venue.

The sun shone and fun and games were the pure elements of the day.

Junior teams arrived from early afternoon with Mentors and Parents in tow and on queue at 1.30, teams paraded around the field led by Piper, Larry Flynn and stood to attention mid field for our National Anthem.

Martin Quirke (left) with prize winners in the longest football kick event.

There followed a wonderful blitz among U6 and U8 hurling teams from Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers and Rosegreen followed by Camogie with teams from Fethard, Rockwell Rovers and Drangan battling to win The Lou O'Grady Cup. A proud Lisa O Grady presented the Cup to the winning team from Rockwell Rovers.

With energy to spare, many of the children participated in the athletics finalised by jump races over straw bales!

Medal presentation time for the young stars from Rosegreen, Golden-Kilfeacle and Moyle Rovers.

Then it was off to the massive Bouncy Castles for more fun and frolics or a rest on the trikes and wheelbarrows of the play area.

Meanwhile, the dogs were paraded by their proud owners for Judge, John Smullen and the varied breeds and size added interest to the classes.

John Costello, Gerry Ryan and Andy Quirke with young Conor Ryan in front enjoying the events.

Families enjoyed a jaunt around the fields on horse and carriage, relaxed in the sunshine with a coffee or tea and invested in The Wheel of Fortune or the Bottle Bank or the Raffle.

Then all seated themselves for the Auction, the feature of the Field Day. With 117 lots to sell, and many interested buyers, hands were high in the air, auctioneers gravel on overtime and a busy two hours concluded with the sale of twenty trailers of firewood.

All gathered their goods and with the sun still high in the sky, left for home after a happy and fun filled day.

A big Thank You to all who supported the Field Day and to all the volunteers who give of their time to organise and run the day, clear up, deliver timber and smile all way through Another successful event for the Village - more to come!