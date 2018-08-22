Find out about Carrick-on-Suir’s former basketmaking industry at Ormond Castle this weekend
Demonstration basket making at Ormond Castle last year.
Irish Basketmakers Association crafts people will give demonstrations of their craft in Ormond Castle this Sunday, August 26 between 12 noon and 6pm.
The event will include demonstrations, mini-workshops, a photographic exhibition from Shanahan Willowcraft and the display of an archive collection.
This was a wonderful event last year, evoking memories from a time, not that long ago, when Carrick-on-Suir was a thriving basketmaking town," said Cathy Hayden of the Irish Basketmakers Association.
