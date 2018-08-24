The 192nd Iverk Agricultural Show near Carrick-on-Suir takes place tomorrow 

An estimated 25,000 visitors will flock to the 192nd Iverk Show at the Showgrounds in Piltown near Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow (Saturday).

The Iverk Show is Ireland’s oldest agricultural show and also one of its biggest, attracting competitors and visitors from all over the country and featuring All-Ireland championship finals and qualifiers. The Show boasts a prize fund worth €90,000.

The Show will include about 1200 competitions including showjumping show classes for horses, sheep, crafts, cattle, flowers, poultry, dogs, fruit, cakes, vegetables, farm produce, arts, jams and honey. There will be classes are for adults and children with special sections for primary and secondary schools.

On the social side there will be a competition for the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady’, a bonny baby competition and a fashion show.

There will also be a display of vintage cars, tractors and machinery with working demonstrations.

Other attractions include hundreds of trade stands from large outdoor exhibits to small indoor industries and artisan food stands.

A garden and entertainment section has been developed in the past couple of years.

The Show runs from 9am to 5pm. Entry costs €10 with students €5 and U-12s free.