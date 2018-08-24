New musical “The Whistling Girl” starring Honor Heffernan to be staged in Carrick-on-Suir next week

Brewery Lane Theatre will host Honor Heffernan's new musical production 'The Whistling Girl' next Friday, August 31st at 8:15pm.

This will be the final performance of her Irish tour. The show was staged in New York recently. "The Whistling Girl" is a cabaret, speak-style show performed by singer and actress Honor Heffernan and created by composer, Trevor Knight.

The music composed by Trevor transforms the poems of Dorothy Parker into songs, using her witty, droll and sometimes heart rending lyrics. The show features a line up of highly renowned Irish musicians including Garvan Gallagher (bass), Tom Jamieson (drums), Ed Deane (electric guitar) and Bill Blackmore (trumpet).

Brewery Lane has an added interest in hosting this show as Honor Heffernan's grandmother was a member of the Organ Family, from Carrick-on-Suir.

Admission costs €20 and you can book by telephonine: (086) 1274736. Refreshments served on the night.