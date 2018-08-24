Free tours of Ormond Castle on Sunday

Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir is marking Heritage Week with free admission and free guided tours of the Castle on Sunday, August 26 from 10am to 5.15pm. Mayfield Birds of Prey will be at the Castle from 2.30pm to 4.20pm.

There will also be Music Motion and Magic Workshops for children in Ormond Castle on Saturday, August 25.

Workshops for children aged 2 to 4 years will be from 10am to 11am and from 11am to 12 noon for children aged five to Times: 10am–11am for children aged 2 – 4 years and 11am-12pm for children aged 5-8 years old.

It's essential to book places for both events in advance. Tel: 051-640787.