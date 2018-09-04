Eddi Reader will perform with the Alan Kelly Gang in Clonmel

Clonmel World Music is delighted to be bringing a very special musical collaboration to Clonmel, on Wednesday 12th September, in Raheen House Hotel.

This is a great six-piece band consisting of The Alan Kelly Gang from Ireland, who are joined by Eddi Reader and John Douglas from Scotland.

It is the eighth annual Irish tour of this special group. They played a sold-out show in Clonmel two years ago, when there was unprecedented demand for tickets.

The Alan Kelly Gang, one of Ireland’s leading contemporary trad acts, team up with Scotland’s internationally-acclaimed songstress, Eddi Reader, of Fairground Attraction fame and Trashcan Sinatra’s guitarist and songwriter, John Douglas.

The result is sheer musical synergy in its most natural form. Brimming with powerful instrumentals, alluring songs and buoyant harmonies, this is a wonderful union of Scottish and Irish traditional and folk music from true masters. Originally put together as a once-off collaboration, the idea has since developed into a global headlining act; their performances have been praised for leaving audiences spellbound.

Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers, with an MBE, a number one single ('Perfect', with Fairground Attraction) and seven acclaimed solo albums behind her.

What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance; her ability not only to move the listener, but to connect her experience to that of her audience.

From the traditional to the contemporary, Eddi extinguishes the preordained boundaries of genre, bringing joyous life to all forms of song. She is indeed a unique and powerful figure in contemporary British music.

Above - Eddi Reader and John Douglas with the Alan Kelly Gang

Eddi is joined by husband, John Douglas, a highly gifted songwriter and guitarist and member of the Scottish band, The Trashcan Sinatras. He has penned powerful and timeless classics including Wild Mountainside, which is included on Eddi’s classic 2003 album, The Songs of Roberts Burns.

Alan Kelly has long been declared Ireland’s most innovative piano accordion maestro. He has not only been described by New York’s Irish Voice as “in league with the best piano accordionists in the world” but also credited with “making the piano accordion hip in Ireland again” (fRoots).

He is joined by acclaimed New York singer, soprano saxophonist and flautist, Steph Geremia, the masterful and innovative guitarist, Ian Carr, with Kevin McGuire on upright bass. The gang delivers a unique and diverse perspective to the Celtic repertoire.

None other than Jools Holland has said “Eddi Reader is one of my favourite singers of all time, she has one of the most amazing voices, on a whole other level. No one sounds like her; she has the power and strength of a singer from another age”.

The special guest on the night will be the great young Uileann piper from Ballymacarbry, Cian Smith. He recently won the All-Ireland piping competition at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil.

Tickets are available now - online on www.clonmelworldmusic.com; from the South Tipperary Arts Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel; or from Gerry Lawless on 086-3389619.

Doors open for this show open at 8pm. Cian Smith will take to the stage at 8.45, and the Alan Kelly Gang and Eddi Reader will be onstage at 9.15 sharp.