Programme announced for Tipperary Dance Platform's International Dance Festival

Now in its ninth year, Tipperary Dance Platform’s International Dance Festival has been positioning dance as a medium that is particularly suited to take a look into the turbulent matters of our time, including tradition, gender, identity, ageing and continuity.

The festival, TDP ‘18, will be held in various venues in Tipperary, Clonmel, Thurles and Nenagh, from October 8-14.

TDP’ 18 is curated around the theme of literature.

The wide-ranging and adventurous programme will include a playful dance performance for children that interacts with the dizzying words of Dr. Seuss from award-winning Canadian dance artist and educator, Holly Small, who will also reinterpret the poetry of poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa with original music by renowned composer, John Oswald.

From Spain, Mariantonia Oliver’s work Las Muchas (The Many) looks at dance as an empowering resource with which to embrace ageing.

Mariantonia will work with local older women in Tipperary.

Irish choreographer Liz Roche will be collaborating with videographer Luca Truffarelli, visual designer Jared Donovan, composer Ray Harman and students of the MA in Contemporary Dance Performance in Limerick.

View the full programme at www.tdp-danceplatform.ie