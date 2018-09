Bridge classes for beginners will be held in St. Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny beginning on Wednesday 3rd October at 8p.m. No previous card knowledge is required.

The lessons are for 10 successive Wednesdays. The cost is €30 and this included tea/coffee.

There is no need to book just turn up on the 3rd October. For any further information contact 087 – 2257498.