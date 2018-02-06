POLL! Vote for Tipperary's Greatest Sporting Moment

Welcome to our poll to vote to decide Tipperary’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment.

We hope you enjoy reading about these top sporting events as much as we enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.

To read all about each of these unique sporting moments, simply click on the highlighted links.



Read more about each Memorable Moment

'The famine is over!' - Tipperary's Munster championship victory in 1987

When Tipp reclaimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1964

St. Michael's the first Tipp club to win FAI Junior Cup

Emotional Grand National win for 'Mouse' Morris

When Shane Long sank the Germans

They were rocking all over the world after famous hurling win

Ballydoyle father and son make Epsom Derby history

Trailblazing Tipperary Camogie team win first-ever senior All-Ireland title

'King' Kelly broke records to rule his cycling kingdom

Tipperary minor footballers end 77-year drought at Croke Park

Now it’s your chance to have your say on which of these sporting moments should be named Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moments.

Cast your vote above! It couldn't be easier - just click on the image above with your preference. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)

And the result of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment will be announced in The Nationalist and the Tipperary Star on Wednesday, February 21.

The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 15.