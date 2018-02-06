POLL! Vote for Tipperary's Greatest Sporting Moment

Have your say and select your winner from our Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments!

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

POLL! Vote for Tipperary's Greatest Sporting Moment

1987 - When Richard Stakelum proclaimed ‘The famine is over’ in Killarney

1974 - St. Michael’s AFC, the first team from  Tipperary to win the FAI Junior Cup

1964 - When the Tipp senior hurlers reclaimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup

2016 - Fethard-based horse trainer Michael ‘Mouse’ Morris wins the Grand National

2015 -  When Gortnahoe Glengoole man Shane Long sunk the Germans

2010 -  Tipp deny Kilkenny the five in-a-row in a thrilling All-Ireland Hurling Final

2012 - O'Brien team become first father and son partnership to win Epsom Derby box out describing the moment in brief

1999 -  At the eighth time of asking Tipperary clinch Camogie title at Croke Park

1985 -  Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sean Kelly  wins one of the best time trials of all time - in Clonmel

2011 -  Colman Kennedy's stunning wonder goal seals All-Ireland final win over Dublin

Welcome to our poll to vote to decide Tipperary’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment.

We hope you enjoy reading about these top sporting events as much as we enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.

To read all about each of these unique sporting moments, simply click on the highlighted links.


Now it’s your chance to have your say on which of these sporting moments should be named Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moments.

Cast your vote above! It couldn't be easier - just click on the image above with your preference. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)

And the result of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment will be announced in The Nationalist  and the Tipperary Star on Wednesday, February 21.

The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 15.