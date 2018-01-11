WATCH: Online video showcases Carrick on Suir at its best

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association has created an online video promoting Carrick-on-Suir as a town to visit and do business.

Four minute and 3 minute long versions of the film showcasing the town's landmarks, business, social life and attractions was launched on You Tube and Facebook on Christmas Day.

COSBA plans to send the video to the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, foreign embassies and media organisations around the country.

Seamus Campbell said they have received a massively positive reaction to the film since it went online and reported it has so far attracted 19,000 clicks on Facebook and Instagram.

The video packs in a huge cross-section of life and sights in Carrick-on-Suir from tranquil and scenic shots of the River Suir, boating marina, the town's parks and Ormond Castle to the town's businesses, its theatres, sports clubs, Sean Kelly Centre and new Comeragh College campus. The video links the town with Ireland's Ancient East and Munster Vales tourism marketing campaigns and highlights its attractiveness as a place to shop and do business.

Mr Campbell said Tipperary Co. Council wanted to do a digital marketing campaign for Carrick and contacted COSBA about the project. COSBA commissioned the film and funding was provided by the Council. The video was shot and produced by Carrick-on-Suir's Tudor Artisan Hub. Pete Smith was the director.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan praised the COSBA video at the monthly meeting of the District's councillors.

"I have seen both videos and they are of an extremely high quality. They are extremely well made and show the town in a very good light," he said.