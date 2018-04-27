Tipperary man's New York premier for film of 1984 Regan visit to Ballyporeen

Tipperary welcomed US President Ronald Regan to his ancestral home of Ballyporeen in 1984 and now the story is being told on the big screen at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The short film directed by Clogheen man Maurice O'Brien looks back at the visit. It is being screened as part of the 'Home Sweet Home' strand of the festival and is categorised as 'documentary' and 'comedy.'

The Tribeca Film Festival website describes the short (it's only 11 minutes long): "When U.S. President Ronald Reagan makes a visit to his ancestral home in Ireland, the tiny, anonymous Tipperary village is thrust into the world spotlight. Ballyporeen would never be the same."

Maurice O'Brien has made dozens of arts, current affairs and history films for the BBC. His recent film, Pitching Up, is among the top three most-viewed Guardian documentaries.

According to the Tribeca Film Festival Maurice's "earliest memory is being kissed by Nancy Reagan while sitting on the church wall in June 1984."