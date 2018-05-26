WATCH: Counting of votes in abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment underway in Tipperary
Counting of Tipperary votes in abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment got underway at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles on Saturday morning.
A RTÉ exit poll has predicted a vote of 69.4% in favour of changing the Constitution, with 30.6% against repealing the Eighth Amendment.
