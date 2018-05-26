WATCH: 'Young people in Tipperary and across Ireland were intent on voting in abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment and brought a huge energy to Yes campaign'

Clonmel Independent TD Seamus Healy reacts to abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Tipperary Independent TD Seamus Healy has praised young people for returning home to Ireland to vote in the abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

