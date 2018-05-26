'Irish women will only have abortions in exceptional circumstances'
WATCH: Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill on Ireland's abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment.
Tipperary Fianna Fàil TD Jackie Cahill 'respects' Ireland's decision to vote Yes in the abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
Deputy Cahill, who voted No in the referendum, was speaking to The Nationalist at the Tipperary count centre at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles on Saturday.
