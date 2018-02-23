WATCH: Mind-blowing action on TV3’s Ireland’s Got Talent this weekend

It’s time for more unstoppable talent as Ireland’s Got Talent continues on TV3 this Saturday 24th February at 7.30pm.

The auditions are already halfway through and Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage have already chosen their Golden Buzzer acts. With Jason Byrne and presenter Lucy Kennedy yet to choose, will Saturday night be their moment to pick a semi-finalist?

The third Golden Buzzer of the series came in last week’s show and was won by Xquisite, a dance troupe from Dublin. With a background in dance, Denise Van Outen is notoriously difficult to please, but she was so impressed with these super cute ballroom dancers that she hit the Golden Buzzer and sent them straight through to the semi-finals. They join the nation’s favourite great grandmother Evelyn Williams (81) and mum of two and singing sensation Linda McLoughlin (38).

Tune in to Ireland’s Got Talent this Saturday 24th February at 7.30pm on TV3, followed by Ireland’s Got Mór Talent at 8.30pm.

