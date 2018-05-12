WATCH: Carrick-on-Suir walks from Darkness Into Light for Pieta House

Over 1,200 people walked from Darkness Into Light in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday morning, raising more than €23,000 for Pieta House.

Tipperary community groups, schools, businesses, volunteers and members of the public rallied together for the global movement, determined to 'win the wars against suicide and self-harm'.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light treasurer Mary Power praised the local community for supporting the third annual event in the town. "The support this year has been fantastic. Many thanks to the committee members for their hard work, the 60 plus volunteers, the local men's shed, the schools who donated art work, and the businesses and members of the public that donated food and teapots," Mary told The Nationalist.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light catering coordinator Jillian Wheaton emphasised the importance of Darkness Into Light. "It is a beautiful juxtaposition of grieve, hope and community spirit all in one night. There is real interaction between people, and it allows the community to support people who have been bereaved," Jillian said.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness into Light committee members Ross Clery, Rose O'Sullivan, Mary Power, Shauna Power, Jillian Wheaton, Karen McGrath, Shannon Power, Hollie Hickey, Shana Mansfield and Eddie Reade.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light volunteer coordinator and CBS High School teacher Hollie Hickey praised her 5th year students for making signs for the 5km route and for supporting the event on the night. "Getting involved in Darkness Into Light requires a lot of commitement. It is a great experience and very rewarding," Hollie highlighted.

CBS High School Clonmel 5th year students with their teacher Hollie Hickey at Carrick-on-Suir Darkness into Light.

Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light chairperson Karen McGrath added that all those who registered but didn't receive a t-shirt will do so in the coming days. "While the t-shirt is symbolic of a phenomenal movement to fight the tide of suicide and self harm, it is not the reason we walk in solidarity at 4:15am. We respectfully ask those of you currently awaiting delivery of t-shirts to focus on the cause, not the symbol."