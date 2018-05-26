WATCH: Tipperary woman on what a Yes vote in abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment means for women in Ireland

A County Tipperary woman who studies in Belfast welcomes a Yes vote in Ireland's abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Bansha's Sinead Magner got involved with Tipperary Together for Yes because she felt "rural areas needed a voice" on the issue of legislating for abortion in Ireland.

The Ulster University MA in Gender Conflict and Human Rights student was speaking to The Nationalist at the Tipperary count centre at Presentation Secondary School Thurles on Saturday morning.