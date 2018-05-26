WATCH: Tipperary TD's daughter was told "you should be f**king ashamed of yourself for voting No" in abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath's daughter Treasa McGrath was told by a young Pro Choice supporter "you should be f**king ashamed of yourself for voting no" in Ireland's abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Treasa was speaking to The Nationalist about her experience campaigning in the build up to the referendum at the Tipperary count centre at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles on Saturday morning.

More to follow...