WATCH: Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate praises former Taoiseach Enda Kenny for role in abortion referendum on Eighth Amendment
Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate candidate Garret Ahearn says a Yes win in the abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment is an "incredible victory".
Speaking to The Nationalist at the Tipperary count centre at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles, Ahearn also praises former Taoiseach Enda Kenny for setting up a Citizens Assembly to look into the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.
